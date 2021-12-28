Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,161 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after buying an additional 309,689 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after buying an additional 185,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,309,000 after buying an additional 118,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.25 and a 1 year high of $156.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

