Brookstone Capital Management Takes $4.38 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,822,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $57.77.

