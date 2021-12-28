BRP Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE:DOO opened at C$108.92 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$80.72 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$106.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOO. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.60.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

