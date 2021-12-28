BRP Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE:DOO opened at C$108.92 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$80.72 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$106.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOO. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.60.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Dividend History for BRP (TSE:DOO)

