Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report sales of $662.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $669.50 million. Bruker posted sales of $627.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bruker by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 6.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.