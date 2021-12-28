Bytom Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $61.05 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytom has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00309108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,723,590,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,626,784,681 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.