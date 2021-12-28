Cadence Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 205,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,294,566. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

