Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,400. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

