Callisto Network Achieves Market Cap of $16.60 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $47,209.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.82 or 0.07959959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00073302 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

