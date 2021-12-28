Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 152.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $394.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.73, a PEG ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.81 and a 200-day moving average of $356.46. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

