Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,773 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 60.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 51,198 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Fiserv by 22.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 45.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

