Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,157 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

