Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,906 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.