Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,587 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $130.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.