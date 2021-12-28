Camden Capital LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $278.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

