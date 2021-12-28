Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 496,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 80,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 241,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

