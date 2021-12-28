Camden Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $345.55 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $349.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

