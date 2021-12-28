Camden Capital LLC Has $548,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $55,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

AEP stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

