Camden Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,861. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

