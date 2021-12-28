Camden Capital LLC Invests $505,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $22.91.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

