Camden Capital LLC Makes New $638,000 Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.51.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

