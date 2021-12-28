Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

TSE CNE opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.94 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.36.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$91.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Canacol Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

