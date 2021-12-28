Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer John Hountalas Sells 21,848 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$372,548.68.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.89 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$107.44 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The stock has a market cap of C$66.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$146.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$145.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$164.02.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

