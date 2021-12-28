Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.87 and traded as low as C$6.45. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 27,227 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.87. The stock has a market cap of C$424.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

