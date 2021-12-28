Capreit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$236.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

