Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

CSTR opened at $20.59 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $456.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 5,950.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 40,360 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.