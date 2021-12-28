Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003095 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion and approximately $1.85 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00235613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00037091 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00028994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.98 or 0.00527715 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00076950 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,907,106,263 coins and its circulating supply is 34,186,782,431 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

