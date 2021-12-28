CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will post sales of $119.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.01 million and the highest is $120.72 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $403.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. CareMax has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $29,973,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

