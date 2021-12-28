CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.55 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.