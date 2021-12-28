CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108,615 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CarParts.com by 32.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CarParts.com by 44.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $623.12 million, a PE ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

