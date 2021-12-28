Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Financial Comparison

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.05% 10.62% 1.22% Heritage Global 31.62% 14.89% 10.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cass Information Systems and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Heritage Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 3.87 $25.18 million $1.89 21.17 Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.10 $9.66 million $0.23 6.52

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Cass Information Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.