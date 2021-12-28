Ccore Price Tops $0.0289 on Top Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Ccore has a market cap of $49,195.88 and approximately $123.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

