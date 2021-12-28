Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FUN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 85,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

