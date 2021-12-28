Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) & Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Critical Contrast

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cedar Fair and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 0 7 0 3.00 Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

Cedar Fair presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.04%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair -12.41% N/A -4.71% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cedar Fair and Xponential Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $181.55 million 15.78 -$590.24 million ($2.26) -22.30 Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Fair.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Cedar Fair on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

