CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 14th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

