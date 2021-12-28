Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications stock opened at $652.35 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $719.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.20.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
