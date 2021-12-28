Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $652.35 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $719.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.20.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

