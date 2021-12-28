Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 2,538 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 68,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

