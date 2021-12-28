Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Trimmed by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,258 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 4.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,070,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.87 and a one year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

