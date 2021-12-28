Christopher John Perry Sells 415 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56.

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.96. The stock had a trading volume of 347,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

