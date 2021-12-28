Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $102.27. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.