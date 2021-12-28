CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE:CIX traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.87. 51,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

