Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.37

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. As a group, research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

