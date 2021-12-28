Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

