Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

