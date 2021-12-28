Club Atletico Independiente Price Tops $0.90 (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a market capitalization of $586,262.75 and approximately $94,833.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.24 or 0.00212586 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

Club Atletico Independiente is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

