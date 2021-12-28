CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CME Group were worth $30,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CME Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $229.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.51 and a 52 week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

