Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $6,340,337.52 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32.

On Monday, November 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30.

On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01.

On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $793,955.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $280.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day moving average of $265.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.