Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Head to Head Analysis

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Color Star Technology and ABCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $6.78 million 8.31 -$8.24 million N/A N/A ABCO Energy $1.16 million 0.32 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Color Star Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Color Star Technology and ABCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A ABCO Energy 4.72% -4.46% 9.28%

Risk & Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats ABCO Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. engages in the installation of commercial and residential of solar photovoltaic solar system. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories. The company was founded on July 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

