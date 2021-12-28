Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

