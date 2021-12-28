Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.