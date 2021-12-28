Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,447,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 334,783 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

HCA opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

